Zimbabwe: Stick to the Law and Get Proper Documentation to Stay in a Foreign Land- - Says Mudenda

ZIMBABWEANS must follow the law and get proper documentation that allows them to stay legally in foreign countries.

Responding to a request by an opposition Member in Parliament this week during a Question-and-Answer session, Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda said it was impossible to have medical facilities at Zimbabwe Embassies (South Africa) to cater for illegal immigrants (Zimbabweans) who are being denied access to health care in that country.

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC)'s Mbizo MP Corban Madzivanyika had raised the matter over xenophobia against Zimbabweans being denied access to health services in the neighbouring country.

"We have a situation here where the citizens of Zimbabwe who are living in South Africa illegally are being denied the right to seek medical assistance in case of illness.

"Does Zimbabwe have plans to put hospitals maybe in our embassies for the sake of protecting or assisting these vulnerable Zimbabweans who are being abused left, right and centre in a foreign land?"

The Speaker responded curtly.

"How can we have such facilities for illegal people? No, they must follow the law. We have borders here who they can get proper papers to enter South Africa or any other country. So entertaining illegal people who enjoy illegalities, I do not think is the right thing."

Another legislator Lungile Ncube had earlier on asked what policy was there to protect locals in foreign land.

"What was the government policy on Zimbabwean nationals who were continuously being denied access to public hospitals and healthcare centres in South Africa?"

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini replied saying the issue needed a holistic solution.

"I think the question mostly deals with Foreign Affairs because all citizens who are in a foreign land are registered there and are known for the business they are doing there.

"Nevertheless, in humanity cases, if someone is sick in any way, there is no way one can be denied access to health because health is key to everyone," Kwidini said.

The deputy minister said the case of South Africa was one of its kind of behaviour, which was happening because of the Dudula or xenophobic attacks against foreigners.

South Africans have alleged that foreigners were taking their resources and jobs as well.

Kwidini explained that most of the foreign nationals, especially from Zimbabwe were growing the South African economy by providing services.

"It is an issue that needs to be looked into in a holistic approach between the governments so that no one is denied access to healthcare services," Kwidini said.

"We do not have any government declaration from South Africa that they do not want Zimbabweans to go to hospitals but those are unscrupulous people seeking attention.

"So, we are also encouraging Zimbabweans to go to South Africa legally. That is why we also have passport offices there so that you become well documented in the event that you get sick, you can go to the hospital legally."

Meanwhile, the South African government this week extended the validity of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) to thousands of Zimbabwean nationals whose permits expired to May 2027.

"I have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) until May 28, 2027," South African Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber stated in a Gazette.