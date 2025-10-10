Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah's South African Music Concert Faces Boycott

AWARD winning artist, Mukudzei Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah is set for a hostile reception in South Africa as calls for a boycott of his show grow louder.

Jah Prayzah is scheduled to perform in South Africa on November 15, 2025, as part of his "Ndini Mukudzei" album tour.

However, a campaign against the concert has been ignited ostensibly as a protest against his proximity to the ruling party Zanu PF government, which is blamed for the migration of thousands into the neighboring country to look for jobs.

South Africa based Zimbabwean activist Alois Naka under the user name Ali Naka is mobilising the boycott of Jah Prayzah's concert to be held at Elis Park Arena in Johannesburg.

"If you are a Zimbabwean refugee in South Africa and you attend this nonsense you part of the problem! ATT @HomeAffairsSA visit this gathering for illegal immigrants.

"Stop supporting Zanu PF artists. They are part of the problem," said Naka in a post on X.

Jah Prayzah has never hidden his affinity to Zanu PF performing at the party's events in recent times.

The multi-award winning musician has been at the receiving end of criticism after accepting several gifts, including top-of-the-range cars, from Zanu PF benefactor Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo is labelled a Chigananda, a deragatory name for a rich man who accumulated wealth through corruption.

Jah Prayzah' songs such as Kutonga Kwaro and Chiremerera have also become President Emmerson Mnangagwa's signature soundtracks during functions.

It remains to be seen if the boycotts against the lanky musician will be taken seriously by the Zimbabwean community south of the Limpopo.