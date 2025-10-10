Zimbabwe: 'We Don't Want Any Favours From Warriors', Says Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos

10 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

BAFANA Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they do not want any favours from Zimbabwe's senior men's soccer side, the Warriors, ahead of Friday evening's World Cup Qualifiers clash scheduled to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

South Africa walks into Friday's clash desperate for a win to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Bafana Bafana faced a huge setback last week when FIFA deducted three points from them for using an ineligible player in the same competition against Lesotho.

The point deduction saw them dropping to second position in the group with 13 points, the same as top team Benin, who face Rwanda.

A win against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in the last two games will see South Africa keeping its qualifying chances high, although this will also be determined by how Benin will play against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of Zimbabwe match, Broos expressed optimism.

"They (Warriors) are very motivated... but also we don't expect favours from them."

"It was clear two or three weeks ago when they wanted to play this game in Botswana, when you played your four previous home games in SA, then you know you don't have to expect favours.

"But we don't need their favours if we want to win, we want to do it correctly and we believe in it. We are confident and what I saw in the last three days at training makes me happy."

During the first round match last year Zimbabwe lost 3-1 to South Africa and coach Broos is banking on that history walking into this match.

Zimbabwe goes into this match with pressure from fans as they have not won a match this year.

Africa Group C World Cup Qualifiers

  1. Benin 14 points
2. South Africa 14points

3. Nigeria - 11 points

4. Rwanda - 11 points

5. Lesotho - 9 points

6. Zimbabwe - 4 points

