Zimbabwe: Supreme Court Rewards Non-Financial Contributions to Family Life, Shared Prosperity in Kanyekanye Divorce Appeal

THE Supreme Court has handed down its decision in the long-running divorce matter between Memory Kanyekanye (née Sithole) and Celestino Chenjerai Kanyekanye, bringing closure to one of Zimbabwe's most closely followed matrimonial cases in recent years.

The judgment, delivered by Justice George Chiweshe in chambers on October 1, 2025, followed an appeal by Sithole seeking the Supreme Court's reconsideration of a High Court ruling on the distribution of matrimonial assets and custody arrangements.

Sithole, represented by Choice Damiso, had applied for condonation and an extension of time to pursue her appeal, arguing that the matter raised important questions on the recognition of spousal contributions, both financial and non-financial during the course of marriage.

R. G Zhuwarara represented Kanyekanye.

At the centre of the dispute was the Borrowdale family home, which Sithole maintained had been jointly built and sustained through the couple's collective efforts over their 18-year marriage. She submitted that her role in managing family finances, raising children, and supporting the household constituted substantial indirect contributions deserving legal recognition.

While the Supreme Court ultimately upheld the High Court's ruling, it acknowledged the complex nature of property distribution in long-term marriages and reaffirmed the principles under the Matrimonial Causes Act and landmark cases such as Takafuma v Takafuma, which guide equitable division of matrimonial property.

Importantly, legal observers have noted that recent High Court judgments have, in several instances, awarded immovable property to a spouse who did not contribute directly to its purchase or construction, recognising domestic, emotional, and managerial roles as valuable forms of contribution.

The court also confirmed that the custody decision was made with due regard to the best interests of the minor child, noting that both parents had demonstrated care and commitment throughout the proceedings.

Sithole's matter has generated widespread discussion on the treatment of non-financial contributions in marriage and the growing recognition of the diverse ways in which spouses contribute to family life and shared prosperity.