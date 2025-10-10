Egypt's GDP Sees Fastest Quarterly Growth in Three Years

TLDR

Egypt's economy expanded 5% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal year 2024/2025, up from 2.4% a year earlier, marking its fastest quarterly growth in three years, according to the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

The rebound lifted full-year growth to 4.4%, supported by stronger performance across tourism, non-oil manufacturing, and communications and information technology (CIT). The ministry said the results highlight Egypt's economic resilience amid continued external shocks and policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomy and boosting private sector participation.

The Industrial Production Index for non-oil manufacturing surged 18.8% in Q4 FY2024/2025, compared with 4.7% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a sharp turnaround in industrial activity.

Egypt's government credited ongoing fiscal discipline and higher public investment for sustaining the growth momentum.

Key Takeaways

Egypt's 5% quarterly GDP expansion underscores a nascent recovery after years of fiscal strain, foreign exchange shortages, and global supply shocks. The improvement reflects the early impact of structural reforms and renewed investor confidence following foreign inflows from Gulf allies and IMF-backed stabilization measures. Growth drivers like tourism and manufacturing are benefiting from a more competitive exchange rate and improved energy supply, while the CIT sector continues to attract foreign investment. Yet, challenges remain -- including high inflation, tight monetary conditions, and a need for sustained private-sector-led growth. With GDP expanding at its fastest quarterly rate since 2022, Egypt's policymakers now face the task of maintaining momentum without reigniting inflationary pressures or widening fiscal imbalances, as the country balances reform with inclusive growth.