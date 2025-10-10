East Africa: Zim Scales Up the Ladder in Comesa - to Shape Bloc's Agenda, Advance Integration

Nairobi, Kenya — ZIMBABWE'S assumption of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa vice chairmanship gives the country a front-row seat to shape the powerful bloc's agenda and advance regional integration, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks at the 24th Comesa Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Nairobi, Kenya, where he reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to Pan-Africanism, economic cooperation and inclusive development.

"Your Excellency, assumption of the Comesa Vice-Chairmanship demonstrates Zimbabwe's enduring commitment to Pan-Africanism and economic empowerment. It's about ensuring that integration translates into real benefits -- jobs, investment and improved livelihoods for our people," said President Mnangagwa.

Comesa comprises 21 member states, with the organisation seeking to promote regional integration and cooperation through trade and resource development.

The President said Zimbabwe remained steadfast in its diplomatic and economic posture of peace and cooperation.

"Zimbabwe is open for business, a friend to all and an enemy to none -- but above all, committed to building a prosperous and united continent," he said.

Zimbabwe now joins Kenya, the new chair of Comesa, and Burundi, the outgoing chair, in the bloc's Bureau of Heads of State.

President Mnangagwa said the country's ongoing home-grown reforms, centred on productivity, empowerment and value addition, resonated strongly with Comesa's Medium-Term Strategic Plan.

"My Government is implementing reforms to improve the business environment, enhance empowerment, productivity and attract investment. Industrialisation, digital transformation and climate-resilient agriculture are among our top priority areas, all of which align with Comesa's Medium-Term Strategic Plan," he said.

Further, the President said Zimbabwe's development policies were anchored on inclusive growth, rural industrialisation and agricultural transformation pillars.

These pillars directly contribute to Comesa's broader goals of integration, food security and shared prosperity.

To enhance competitiveness and attract greater regional investment, Zimbabwe recently adopted several business-friendly reforms, including the review of levies and taxes that had been constraining economic growth.

President Mnangagwa said such reforms are essential across the Comesa bloc to unlock the region's full potential.

"To fully unlock Comesa's potential, non-tariff barriers and policy misalignments must be addressed. There is need to redouble our efforts as we implement key initiatives such as the Comesa-EAC-Sadc Tripartite Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," he said.

The President added that Zimbabwe's commitment to improving the ease of doing business was being implemented through measures such as the reduction of bank charges, licencing fees and sectoral levies -- all designed to foster a more competitive, transparent and predictable business environment.

Earlier this year, the President had indicated that his administration would implement far-reaching measures to streamline regulations and remove unnecessary red tape, in line with regional and continental integration frameworks.

President Mnangagwa also underscored the importance of peace and security as the foundation for development and integration within Comesa.

"I also affirm Zimbabwe's commitment to peace, security and good governance, which are essential ingredients for development and regional integration," he said.

He further commended the tangible benefits Zimbabwe continues to derive from its active participation in the regional bloc.

"Our businesses continue to access a wider regional market, while thousands of small-scale traders, especially women, are benefiting from easier cross-border commerce. Comesa support has strengthened value chains and promoted inclusive growth," said the President.

With Zimbabwe now assuming the vice-chairmanship post, the country is positioned to play a key role in steering Comesa's development agenda, particularly in promoting trade facilitation, industrialisation, digital innovation and climate-smart agriculture.

The President's message echoed Zimbabwe's long-standing principle of regional solidarity and collective prosperity -- a stance captured in his signature call: "Open for business, committed to prosperity."

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa returned home yesterday evening and was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by his two Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, other ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.