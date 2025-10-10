Zimbabwe: First Lady Champions Nationwide Measles-Rubella Vaccination Drive

IN a significant step towards protecting the health and well-being of children, Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, is championing a nationwide measles-rubella vaccination drive.

The campaign targets children aged between nine and 59 months as part of efforts to strengthen routine immunisation and accelerate the elimination of measles in line with global health strategies.

In her capacity as Health and Child Care Ambassador, Dr Mnangagwa continues to actively support and advocate nationwide vaccination programmes, having consistently underscored the importance of immunisation in safeguarding children and curbing the spread of preventable diseases.

Her involvement includes participating in vaccination drives, engaging in community awareness initiatives and encouraging public participation to ensure high coverage and a healthier, more resilient nation.

Yesterday, at Glen View 1 Polyclinic, Mother Zimbabwe witnessed the immunisation process and held some of the babies, who appeared calm and comfortable in her arms.

Addressing several parents who came for the vaccination programme, Dr Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of the measles-rubella vaccination in preventing poor health and even disability among children.

"We must protect our children; our future depends on them. What we are doing today prevents children from suffering from serious illnesses.

"Every child must receive essential vitamins and vaccines. No child should be left behind, because an unvaccinated child may spread disease to others."

"As mothers, you are the custodians of your homes and families. Let the entire nation understand that no child should miss out on this vaccination programme. Failure to immunise affects not only the child's future but parents' as well."

Vaccination against measles-rubella offers dual protection in a single, safe dose, preventing suffering, disability and death, with the benefits even extending beyond.

Vitamin A supplementation further strengthens immunity, helping children fight infections and thrive.

The First Lady urged communities to follow immunisation guidelines for diseases such as measles-rubella, highlighting that prevention is always better than cure.

"Let mothers take their children to the nearest health facility for vaccination. I have seen so many mothers come forward; let's continue encouraging one another. We are building our nation through immunisation," she said.

"Our children are the ones who will carry the nation forward. They will become tomorrow's leaders. We must seize this opportunity to ensure their health and well-being, especially in light of the many diseases around us. Caring for children is not something to take lightly."

Dr Mnangagwa also expressed her appreciation to healthcare workers for their unwavering commitment to promoting public health and well-being.

"God gives each person a purpose. The medical profession requires patience and compassion. We are grateful to our health personnel who continue working with dedication and strength."

"Your work is a calling from God, and He sees your hearts. Remain steadfast in the service entrusted to you."

Mother Zimbabwe further commended men who attended the event for prioritising their children's health, urging them to continue taking an active role in family health matters.

The First Lady also reminisced, remarking that when she gave birth, door-to-door health services did not exist, but today such outreach programmes are available, and labour wards are now well-equipped and more welcoming.

Dr Mnangagwa encouraged women to embrace family life and understand the importance of raising children responsibly.

"A child can tell when a mother gives food with love. Always wear a cheerful face and know that your presence and care matter. Remain joyful, supportive and united in facing life's challenges together."

"Maintaining household hygiene also contributes greatly to children's health. Wash your hands frequently, cook meals properly and serve food while it is still hot. Let's keep our communities clean."

The First Lady also interacted with women, asking them what it signifies when a child looks at them during feeding.

One woman responded that the child is seeking "love," while another said, "A child is affected by seeing a mother's face in a sorrowful state. It causes a lot of worry."

Dr Mnangagwa also shared that on Wednesday she was in Mwenezi, Masvingo province where she joined women in mobilising communities to ensure that every child was immunised.

In her spirit of generosity, Mother Zimbabwe also extended a helping hand to expectant mothers by donating newborn baby kits.

Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze said children are the foundation of a strong nation.

"Children are the future of Zimbabwe. If we fail to protect them, the nation has no future. Illness and development are linked, as sick people cannot contribute to national development," he said.

Dr Maunganidze also lauded the Health and Child Care Ambassador, Dr Mnangagwa, for being a strong supporter of all public health initiatives.

He said the First Lady is a dedicated advocate for maternal and child health and plays a vital role in promoting health education and positive behavioural change among families.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume pledged the city's full support for the vaccination programme, describing it as a noble initiative that contributes to a healthier population.

"We thank you, First Lady, for spearheading this programme, which is aimed at protecting our children. We are truly grateful, and as the City Council, we will continue to support this important initiative," he said.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mrs Catherine Kampila, said the programme was vital as it builds a strong province, which in turn contributes to a strong nation.

Beyond protection from these diseases, vaccinated children are more likely to remain healthy, attend school regularly, and contribute positively to their families and communities.