Tanzania: Samia Hassan Approves the Construction of the Nyerere Memorial Centre

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved the construction of a major memorial centre in Dodoma in honour of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The project aims to preserve and promote Tanzania's rich historical heritage. In an exclusive interview with Daily News Digital, Paul Kimiti, the chairman of the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Foundation, lauded President Samia, saying her decision is wise and timely, especially as Dodoma continues to grow as the country's administrative capital.

"I would like to thank President Samia. When I requested the establishment of a large Nyerere museum in Dodoma, the government accepted the idea, since many foreign visitors travel to the capital," Kimiti explained.

He noted that Butiama, Mwalimu Nyerere's birthplace, will remain an important historical site, but the new centre in Dodoma will also serve as a key location for showcasing the late leader's legacy.

"Butiama will continue to be respected and preserved, but we want Dodoma to host a major memorial space where people can learn about Mwalimu Nyerere's life and contribution to the nation," he said.

Kimiti added that both local and international partners have shown strong interest in supporting the project.

"Development partners from within and outside the country are already asking when the construction will begin," he revealed.

He said the new memorial centre will help to document and promote Tanzania's national history, particularly Mwalimu Nyerere's leadership and his vision for the country's unity and independence.

Kimiti reminded the public that Mwalimu Nyerere had long envisioned Dodoma as the seat of government, a plan that the current administration under President Samia continues to implement steadily.