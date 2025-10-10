Ethiopia and EU Sign Global Gateway Partnership to Boost Investment in Key Sectors

9 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the European Union have signed a Global Gateway Partnership Agreement, marking a new chapter in their long-standing relations.

The agreement was signed by Ethiopia's President Taye Atske-Selassie and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The Global Gateway Partnership seeks to boost cooperation and investment in key sectors, including digitization, renewable energy, agrifood systems, health, sustainable infrastructure, and peace and security.

Before the signing, the two leaders held bilateral talks focused on deepening Ethiopia-EU relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the discussions, President Taye underscored that the Global Gateway Initiative comes at a timely moment to forge a shared strategic vision and build a more resilient partnership between Ethiopia and the European Union.

The signing of this agreement represents a significant step forward, elevating over half a century of diplomatic ties and giving new momentum to the 2016 Joint Declaration on Strategic Engagement between Ethiopia and the European Union.

