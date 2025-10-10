Ethiopia Begins Shipment of Goods Under AfCFTA Trade Deal

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has marked a major economic milestone by officially starting the shipment of goods under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The first batch of goods, including meat, fruits, and various agricultural products, was dispatched to Somalia, Kenya, and South Africa via both land and air transport.

This move positions Ethiopia to leverage the vast and unified continental market.

At the symbolic shipment ceremony today, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Goffe hailed the moment as a "major milestone in Ethiopia's trade journey" under the AfCFTA framework, calling it one of the world's most ambitious trade initiatives.

Officially launched in 2018 under the African Union (AU) framework, the AfCFTA aims to create a single continental market for goods and services, ensuring the free movement of businesspersons and investments.

According to Kassahun, the agreement has brought together 55 African Union member states representing a combined population of more than 1.4 billion people and a GDP exceeding 3.4 trillion USD.

As Africa's second most populous country and a gateway to the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia stands to gain significantly from the AfCFTA, especially through market expansion, access to a continental market of 1.4 billion people without prohibitive tariffs, and export diversification, he said.

He also stressed that the AfCFTA is "more than a trade agreement; it is a cornerstone of Africa's Agenda 2063," the AU's long-term vision for a prosperous, integrated, and peaceful Africa.

The agreement is expected to boost intra-African trade, create a single continental market, enhance industrial competitiveness, and promote inclusive development and industrialization.

Prosperity Party Vice President and Head of the Democratic System Building Coordination Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, Adem Farah, said on the occasion that the "ceremony is not merely about commencing a new trade; it is about reaffirming Ethiopia's vanguard role in African affairs --now in trade and economic matters, and confirming our partnership with our African brothers and sisters."

He noted that the current era demands sustaining partnerships through economic sovereignty, cooperation, trade linkages, and shared prosperity.

By implementing the AfCFTA agreement, Ethiopia is affirming its centuries-old belief that "Africa's destiny must be determined through the cooperation of Africans", Adem explained.

"Our national vision of building an Ethiopia where holistic prosperity prevails cannot be realized by isolating ourselves," he stated, adding that the 21st century requires the creation of interconnected markets, open and efficient logistics, and regional value chains that ensure the utilization and benefit of our citizens.

Adem pointed out that Ethiopia's step from ratifying the AfCFTA agreement to practical implementation demonstrates the continuation of the government's culture of confirming words with actions.

AfCFTA Secretariat Secretary-General Wamkele Mene echoed the sentiment, calling the launch "not only a national milestone but a testament to Africa's determination to turn AfCFTA from a vision to reality."

The Secretary-General further noted that Ethiopia has demonstrated strong political will and institutional collaboration that strengthen its partnership with the AfCFTA, a continental trade initiative that will add value to the country's resources.