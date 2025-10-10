Eritrea Dismisses Ethiopia's War Allegation As 'Provocative Sabre-Rattling'

Addis Abeba — Eritrea dismissed Ethiopia's accusation that it is preparing to launch a war as "provocative sabre-rattling," amid growing tensions between the two Horn of Africa neighbors, AFP reported today Thursday 9 October 2025

"The intense propaganda campaign aimed at whipping up irredentist ambitions has been accompanied by provocative sabre-rattling," Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel told AFP. He denounced Addis Ababa's letter to the United Nations as a "deceitful charade."

Earlier this month, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accusing Asmara of colluding with a hardline faction of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to "wage war."

The letter, signed by the foreign minister, alleged that Eritrea and the TPLF were "funding, mobilising and directing armed groups" in the Amhara region, where federal forces have fought rebels for several years.

The TPLF on Thursday rejected the claims, calling cross-border engagement a step toward peace and urging renewed international efforts to ensure full implementation of the Pretoria peace deal.

Eritrean troops backed Ethiopian federal forces during the Tigray war, but relations have since soured.

Asmara has accused Addis Ababa of seeking control of the Red Sea port of Assab, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly emphasized Ethiopia's need to regain sea access lost after Eritrea's independence.

Ghebremeskel accused Ethiopia of plotting to undermine Eritrea's "hard-won independence and sovereignty," saying: "For the last two years, the regime's policy mantra has revolved around acquiring sovereign access to the sea through legal means if possible, or military force if necessary."

In June, a U.S. monitoring group reported that Eritrea was rebuilding its army and destabilizing its neighbors--an accusation Asmara rejected, blaming "new regional tensions" on Ethiopia. Relations between the two countries had thawed in 2018 after Abiy came to power and signed a peace deal with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, earning Abiy the Nobel Peace Prize a year later.