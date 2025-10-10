Angola: Health Authorities Report 205 New Measles Cases in Cunene

Curoca — A total of 205 new cases of measles were reported between August and October of the current year in several health units in the municipality of Curoca, province of Cunene.

The data were released on Wednesday (8) by the Curoca acting administrator, Miguel Tchitangua, during the 2nd Regular Meeting of the multisectoral committee to combat measles in the district.

Miguel Tchitangua stated that, of the number of patients treated during the reporting period, 60% arrived at hospitals with high level of the disease and required hospital stay, and of these, 21 were discharged.

He noted that the localities of Etengue, Taka, and Kaunda currently constitute the epicenter of the disease, emphasizing the need to strengthen prevention measures within families.

The Curoca acting administrator assured that everything is being done to control and prevent the outbreak through the MMR vaccine, to prevent deaths from this disease, which is affecting children under 15 years of age.

He directed the municipal epidemiological surveillance program and churches to reinforce awareness-raising activities in communities about the symptoms of measles, which include high fever, cough, red spots on the skin, and eye irritation.

Miguel Tchitangua reiterated the ongoing work of mapping data and setting up outpatient clinics to assess the true extent of suspected cases. Every consultation reveals new signs of the disease.

