Kenya: Teen Claiming to Be President Ruto's Son Freed

Nairobi — A 19-year-old man who claimed to be President William Ruto's son has been released by a Nairobi court on condition that he does not repeat his offence within one year.

The court further directed that the young man, Nelson Ibrahim Kidero, also known as Nelson Murithi, be placed under the care of his uncle, who will ensure he receives medical attention and proper guidance.

Kidero appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Mark Ekhubi facing charges of unlawful entry into the parliamentary precincts, contrary to Section 31(1)(a) as read with Section 31(2) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, 2017.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred on the night of August 7, 2025, when Kidero was allegedly found within the Bunge Towers parking area in Nairobi without lawful authority.

During the proceedings, Magistrate Ekhubi urged the teenager to focus on education and consider pursuing a legal career, suggesting that he could one day serve as a magistrate.

However, Kidero politely declined the suggestion, telling the court that his ambition is to become a barista.

"Since this young man was brought before the court, efforts have been made to reach his family. Please tell his father to show more concern for his son," Magistrate Ekhubi told the uncle.

The uncle assured the court that he would take full responsibility for Kidero's welfare and support his rehabilitation.

The magistrate released Kidero on a one-year good conduct bond, warning that any repeat of the offence would attract a harsher penalty.

The case has drawn public interest due to Kidero's unusual claim of being related to the Head of State, though no evidence was presented in court to substantiate the assertion.