Egypt Sentences Commentator Abdel Khaleq Farouk to 5 Years in Prison

Washington, D.C. — The Committee to Protect Journalists is appalled by the five-year prison sentence handed down to Egyptian economic commentator Abdel Khaleq Farouk, convicted of joining a terrorist organization, spreading false information, and misusing social media over articles critical of Egypt's economic policies.

Lawyer Nabih Al-Janadi, a member of Farouk's defense team, told CPJ that the proceedings "lacked all the guarantees of a fair trial and did not allow the defendant the right to defend himself." The court, he said, barred the defense team from reviewing all case documents before the prosecution presented its arguments, which were heard without the defense present.

"The sentencing of Abdel Khaleq Farouk to five years in prison after a trial that clearly lacked fairness raises serious concerns about the legal proceedings in Egypt," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "This case highlights the ongoing challenges to due process, where journalists and writers can face prosecution for their work, often without sufficient legal safeguards."

Farouk was arrested on October 20, 2024, following a series of articles critical of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's economic policies, including on the construction of Egypt's New Administrative Capital and his stance on the Israel-Gaza war. He was previously arrested in 2018 after publishing a book questioning the government's economic policies.

Since his most recent arrest, Farouk has endured inhumane prison conditions and threats from Egyptian authorities, including possible transfer to a remote facility, for demanding basic rights such as access to healthcare and outdoor exercise. He suffers from coronary artery disease and has had multiple heart attacks due to lack of treatment and unsanitary conditions.

Egypt remains one of the world's top jailers of journalists, with 17 behind bars in CPJ's most recent annual prison census, published December 1, 2024.

CPJ's request for comment from the Public Prosecutor's Office on Farouk's case did not receive an immediate response.