Kenya: Gideon Moi Quits Baringo Senatorial Race, After Ruto Meeting

9 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Supporters of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi held demonstrations in Kabarnet after he failed to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for clearance to contest in the November 27 Baringo Senatorial by-election.

Gideon was expected to arrive for the exercise at 11 a.m. but did not show up, leaving his supporters who had been waiting at Baringo Airstrip disappointed.

A group of boda boda riders and a roadshow truck that had been hired to escort the candidate were later recalled.

The IEBC had gazetted today as the deadline for the submission of party nomination papers by candidates.

UDA's Vincent Chemitei and Samuel Letasio of the Kenya Moja Movement Party were duly cleared to participate in the election.

The development comes after State House released photos of the KANU party leader in a meeting with the President William Ruto on October 8, 2025.

Details of what was discussed in the meeting are yet to be made public.

Photos, released by State House show Moi sharing a light moment with the President as they walked towards the meeting area, where they were joined by leaders from Baringo County including Gladwell Cheruiyot.

The Baringo Senate seat fell vacant following the demise of William Cheptumo.

