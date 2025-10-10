Somalia's Cabinet Approves Three Education and Research Agreements

9 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved three memorandum of understandings (MoUs) related to education and research, during their weekly meeting.

The agreements, submitted by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education, include:

An MoU between Somalia and Uganda on education.

An MoU between Somalia and Qatar on higher education.

An MoU between Somalia and Algeria on higher education and research.

The meeting, chaired by Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Hassan, also featured reports from the Ministries of Interior Security and Defence on the overall security situation and efforts to combat the militant group Al-Shabaab.

