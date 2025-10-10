Namibia: Walvis Bay Residents Group Rejects Apartheid Claims

A Walvis Bay residents association has denied allegations of 'apartheid thinking', saying it is open to all races.

The Joint Walvis Bay Residents Association (JWBRA) says it is there for all people.

This follows deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti criticising the association on Facebook over its all-white line-up for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections, referring to this as "apartheid thinking".

In a statement on Thursday, the association's chairperson, Sharon Roodt, says such accusations can only divide nations, urging the public to verify facts before judging.

"The Joint Walvis Bay Residents Association is open to all Walvis Bay residents, as emphasised by the word 'joint'. We have never and will never exclude anyone based on their skin colour," the statement reads.

Roodt says the association has pledged to work towards "a council that looks like Walvis Bay" and to reach more people from all cultures to create a safe, healthy and vibrant community in which everyone can thrive.

"That pledge still stands and we are actively working to reach more people from all walks of life and cultures. We aim to create a safe, healthy and vibrant community and we are doing that by pushing for accountability in local government and fighting for municipal policies that safeguard our environment and empower every single person at Walvis Bay," she says.

"We are making efforts to reach all suburbs of Walvis Bay and we will fight for their interests in everything we do. We will not, however, engage in baseless arguments and false accusations," she says.