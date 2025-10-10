Sudan: UNFPA Statement On Repeated Attacks Against El Fasher Maternity Hospital, Sudan

NEW YORK, 9 October 2025 - UNFPA condemns in the strongest terms the repeated attacks on El Fasher Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, Sudan, the latest of which struck the maternity ward on 7 October, reportedly killing at least twelve people and injuring many others, including patients and health workers.

This marks the third attack on the hospital in one week. As the only maternity facility still partially functional in El Fasher, its destruction further endangers thousands of pregnant women and newborns already trapped under siege and facing famine-like conditions.

Hospitals, health workers, and patients must never be targets. These attacks are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. UNFPA calls for an immediate end to hostilities, protection of civilians and health facilities, and safe, unhindered humanitarian access to deliver lifesaving aid to those in desperate need.