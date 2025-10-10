Uganda: Kasibante Vows to Scrap RDCs, Cut Cabinet and MPs

The National Peasant Party NPP presidential flagbearer Robert Kasibante has revealed that he will scrap off RDC positions and reduce the number of ministers and members of parliament when elected president so that money paying their salaries is diverted to fund other government projects.

Kasibante made the revelation while speaking to the people of Mbarara city where he also pledged to tackle issues of infrastructure like the bus park, Markets and a monthly stipend of 200000 to every youth and the elderly.

"If you elect me for president, I will scrap off the RDC positions, reduce cabinet size and members of parliament" Kasibante said.

"I want to assure all the people especially the youth that during my government every youth will get 200000 every month and not through the bank hut on their phone" He added.

The National Peasant party NPP presidential flag bearer entered Mbarara city via central Market to the Mbarara bus park canvassing for votes.

Making stopovers, Kasibante spoke to the ciry dwellers who stood to listen to his message with some recording his speech on their phones.

Speaking to the people of Mbarara in the buspark which is in a sorry state, Kasibante pointed out the need for the people to vote for him so as to construct a better buspark and markets. He pledged to increase teachers salaries and improve financial access to the people in business.

"Look at this buspark, for 40 years it is still looking like this, when you vote me into power I will make sure we reconstruct this buspark and build better markets" Kasibante said.

To our teachers who are crying for salary enhancement, I will make sure that we increase your salaries since we shall have rescued cabinet size and members of parliament as well as RDCs. We will divert that money to increase your pay" He added.

From Mbarara, Kasibante proceeded to Mbarara district before concluding with Ibanda district and will on Friday head to Kitagwenda.