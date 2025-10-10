South Africa: Joburg Water No-Show at Crisis Meeting - South African News Briefs - October 10, 2025

Joburg Water No-Show Leaves Community Leaders Fuming Over Crisis

Joburg Water officials have failed to attend a scheduled meeting with community leaders from Westbury and Coronationville, where they were to provide updates on solutions to the areas' ongoing water woes, reports EWN. Officials from Mayor Dada Morero's office, who honored the engagement, did not provide reasons for their arrival without representatives from the water utility, as had been promised. Joburg Water did not address the missed meeting but said the installation of a new pipeline to improve water supply in the affected areas would be completed soon. Frustrated community leader Sainy van Zyl said the meeting was supposed to be an opportunity to hold Joburg Water accountable.

Body of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa to Arrive Today

The body of South Africa's ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead in a Paris hotel courtyard, is expected to arrive in the country, reports SABC News. President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted Mthethwa a special official funeral, set to take place in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal. Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has described the circumstances surrounding Mthethwa's death as suspicious. Cele criticized the handling of the case, saying it was premature to conclude it was suicide within 12 hours, especially since Mthethwa's cellphone was reportedly found several meters away from his body.

Court Blocks Eviction of Fort Hare Students after Violent Protests

The Eastern Cape High Court has halted the eviction of University of Fort Hare students from the Alice campus after days of unrest, reports EWN. The university had ordered students to vacate their residences following clashes with police during protests over poor living conditions and unresolved governance issues.

