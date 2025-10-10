Kenya: Court Approves Search & Exhumation in Lake Nakuru Park in Hunt for Missing Man

Nakuru — A Senior Resident Magistrate's Court has granted officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) permission to conduct a wide-ranging search and exhumation operation within the expansive Lake Nakuru National Park.

The directive, issued by Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro, follows credible intelligence indicating that Brian Odhiambo may have been secretly buried within the park.

Odhiambo, a fisherman, mysteriously disappeared while in the custody of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers on January 18 this year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

There are growing fears that more bodies of unlicensed fishermen--reported missing by their families--may also be buried within the protected area.

DCI officers from the Homicide Department sought the orders earlier this week as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding Odhiambo's disappearance.

The order, issued by Magistrate Muhoro, remains valid until January next year, even as Odhiambo's family lawyers and human rights activists raise concerns about the slow pace of implementation.

"We are deeply concerned about the pace of implementation, and we respectfully urge that the process be expedited," said the family's lawyer, Abuya Mogendi.

Mogendi further alleged that there are individuals within the system attempting to subvert justice by causing deliberate delays that could compromise the case.

Speaking to the press in Nakuru today, Mogendi questioned why the six KWS officers charged with Odhiambo's abduction remain in active service, contrary to public service ethics and disciplinary guidelines.

Vocal Africa Director Hussein Khalid also petitioned the government and relevant authorities to act swiftly on the court's directive and end the prolonged suffering of Odhiambo's family.

"This is not a private tragedy, but a test of the nation's moral and institutional resolve to uphold the sanctity of life, the rule of law, and accountability in public service," said Khalid.

Several witnesses have testified in the ongoing case, in which six KWS officers are charged with Odhiambo's abduction.

During the hearings, multiple witnesses--also fishermen at Lake Nakuru--have recounted how Odhiambo was arrested and tortured by KWS rangers. Some testified that they saw the rangers drive away with what appeared to be Odhiambo's lifeless body.