Kenya: IEBC Opens Disputes Resolution Window As By-Election Candidate Clearance Concludes

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the opening of a 10-day disputes resolution window, following the conclusion of candidate clearance for the upcoming 24 by-elections slated to be held on November 27.

The Erastus Ekethon team says per the window allows aggrieved parties to file complaints regarding the nomination of candidates.

The poll agency has in the meantime emphasized the importance of adhering to the electoral timeline, noting that campaigns for the by-elections will cease on November 25.

"All campaign activities for the by-elections must cease 48 hours before the election date. Candidates are urged to strictly adhere to the code of conduct during the electioneering period," read a statement from the IEBC.

The Commission has further called upon candidates and members of the public to maintain peace and order during the campaign period.

The IEBC released a Gazette Notice announcing that the by-elections shall be conducted in electoral areas spanning both parliamentary and ward-level.

The 24 by-elections include seven parliamentary seats--six in the National Assembly (Ugunja, Kasipul, Mbeere North, Banisa, Magarini, and Malava) and one in the Senate (Baringo County).

17 ward-level seats across various counties including Samburu, Nandi, Tana River, Garissa, Nairobi City, Kakamega, Elgeyo Marakwet, Machakos, Narok, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Nyamira, and Turkana counties.

The vacancies have arisen from a range of causes including the 2023 death of Banisa MP Kullow Hassan, and judicial election nullification like Harrison Kombe, MP for Magarini constituency.

The delay in the Commission's reconstitution played an implicatory role in the by-elections delay as it lacked Commissioners to receive the notification from Parliament and commence operations to fill the mentioned vacancies.