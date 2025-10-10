Kenya: NACADA's Midnight Raid in Korogocho Unleashes Fury On Illicit Trade

Nairobi — In a dramatic midnight strike, a joint security force descended upon the heart of Korogocho's Grogon B area, turning the tide in a fierce war against the toxic brews crippling communities.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of October 10, 2025, saw NACADA enforcement teams, backed by the National Police Service, dismantle a sprawling illicit distillery, destroying over 1,000 litres of the lethal illicit drink known as Kangara.

The raid, part of a nationwide Rapid Results Initiative directed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, resulted in the apprehension of one suspect, with exhibits of Kangara and Changaa secured for prosecution.

The suspect is set to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.In a stern message to those poisoning the nation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Omerikwa, issued a powerful warning.

"To the merchants of death peddling this poison, your time is up," he declared.

"This operation is not an isolated event. It is a sustained, nationwide crackdown. We are coming for the distilleries, the distribution networks, and the sellers. We will hunt you down in your dens, and the full force of the law will land on you. Your choice is simple: abandon this trade now or face the dire consequences in a court of law."

The operation signals a new, uncompromising front in the fight against substance abuse, directly targeting the supply chain at its source.

For the residents of Korogocho and similar hotspots across the country, the message is clear: liberation from the scourge of illicit brew is underway.