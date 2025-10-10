Kenya: Lesuuda Urges Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi to Address Supporters Over Baringo Senate Exit

Nairobi — Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda is calling on her party leader Gideon Moi to directly address KANU supporters following his abrupt decision to opt out of the Baringo Senatorial race slated for November 27, 2025.

The third term MP expressed concern over what she termed as a lack of timely communication and direction from the party leader regarding his political future.

"We have had many conversations in private, and I have never addressed you in public, but the matter being discussed is of national importance," the MP stated, acknowledging that while Moi's decision was personal, his silence had left loyal supporters feeling sidelined.

"The choice to run--or not to run--for the Baringo Senatorial seat is purely your personal decision, since you must have done deep introspection and listened to many voices," she continued.

"Likewise, who you choose to work with in national politics is also your prerogative," Lesuuda said.

However, the MP noted that the concern of many within the party is not about Moi's decision itself--but the absence of leadership and communication surrounding it.

"My only concern, and that of many who have believed in you and the party, is your choice not to give direction and not to communicate your decisions in a timely manner," she said.

"We feel not listened to, not heard--or felt. Especially the 'felt' part."

She urged the KANU Chairman to lead with empathy and speak directly to the party's supporters. "Chairman, address your supporters. Lead with empathy. Carry us along."