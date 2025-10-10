Kenya: City Hall Launches Summit Study Toolkit to Transform Maternal Mental Healthcare

10 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has launched the 'Perinatal Mental Health Toolkit- Supporting Mother's Mental Health, a Resource For Healthcare Providers,' a document developed in collaboration with the Summit Study Kenya team and strategic partners.

According to Public Health Chief Officer Tom Nyakeba, the evidence-based resource is set to significantly bridge the gaps in maternal mental healthcare across the county.

"Perinatal mental health conditions, particularly depression and anxiety, are highly prevalent in Kenya," he stated .

Access to specialized care remains limited due to stigma and resource shortages.

This new toolkit will directly address these barriers by equipping frontline healthcare providers and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) with simple, effective and evidence-based strategies for screening, prevention and care.

"By adopting these strategies, Nairobi City County takes a vital step toward ensuring that no mother faces her journey alone, thereby building healthier, more resilient families and communities." said Mr. Nyakaba.

"The resource is grounded in the lived experiences and voices of mothers and providers from major health centers. Addressing these challenges is not only a health priority but also a social and economic imperative," said Dr. Oda Mirimo, representing Chief Officer Medical Services, Nairobi County.

"The toolkit's implementation will enable healthcare providers to more effectively support mothers, reduce stigma and discrimination, and improve the availability and acceptability of essential maternal mental health services in the county."

The SUMMIT toolkit is the result of extensive collaboration, underscoring a unified approach to public health.

