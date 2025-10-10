Kenya: Nairobi Securities Exchange Launches Banking Sector Index

TLDR

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has launched a Banking Sector Index to track the performance of Kenya's 11 listed lenders, starting October 1, 2025.

The market-capitalization-weighted and float-adjusted index will serve as a transparent benchmark for investors and pave the way for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and other index-linked products focused on Kenya's financial sector.

Constituents include KCB Group, Equity Group, Co-operative Bank, Absa Bank Kenya, NCBA Group, Stanbic Holdings, I&M Group, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), BK Group, and HF Group, among others.

NSE CEO Frank Mwiti said the initiative reflects the exchange's strategy to diversify investment products and attract institutional and retail participation. The launch follows a strong earnings performance by Kenyan banks between January and September 2025, driven by digital innovation, asset growth, and improved profitability.

Key Takeaways

The introduction of the NSE Banking Sector Index marks a key milestone in deepening Kenya's capital markets and improving transparency for investors. By offering a real-time performance benchmark for one of the country's most profitable industries, the index is expected to enhance portfolio diversification, sector research, and product innovation -- particularly ETFs and derivatives tied to financial stocks. Kenya's banking sector remains a cornerstone of the economy, contributing over 25% of total market capitalization on the NSE and showing consistent growth amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The move aligns with the NSE's broader modernization agenda under CEO Frank Mwiti to position Nairobi as a regional financial hub, while also aligning local market infrastructure with global best practices for sectoral benchmarking and passive investing.