South Africa: Law Enforcement Raids Homes of Tender Tycoon Hangwani Maumela and Suspended Police Officer Shadrack Sibiya

In two unrelated operations, the Special Investigating Unit seized luxury cars from the home of tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela in connection with the R2bn Tembisa Hospital scandal, while the SAPS raided the home of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

A usually sedate street in upmarket Sandton was bustling with activity on Thursday, 9 October when the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the lavish home of controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela.

A convoy of removal trucks was parked in the street while SIU teams entered Maumela's three-storey mansion and removed his fleet of luxury cars, including three Lamborghinis, each worth several million rands.

SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng said: "The SIU confirms an operation took place at a Sandhurst home linked to our Tembisa Hospital investigation.

"This operation is part of implementing the SIU's investigation outcomes and consequence management. We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised."

Inside the mansion, investigators conducted a thorough search and spent hours in discussions with Maumela's legal team.

Daily Maverick understands that an agreement was reached for the furniture and expensive artwork not to be removed on Thursday, but to first be documented by a curator, which would prevent Maumela from selling or...