South Africa: Law Enforcement Raids Homes of Tender Tycoon Hangwani Maumela and Suspended Police Officer Shadrack Sibiya

9 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo and Vincent Cruywagen

In two unrelated operations, the Special Investigating Unit seized luxury cars from the home of tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela in connection with the R2bn Tembisa Hospital scandal, while the SAPS raided the home of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

A usually sedate street in upmarket Sandton was bustling with activity on Thursday, 9 October when the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the lavish home of controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela.

A convoy of removal trucks was parked in the street while SIU teams entered Maumela's three-storey mansion and removed his fleet of luxury cars, including three Lamborghinis, each worth several million rands.

SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng said: "The SIU confirms an operation took place at a Sandhurst home linked to our Tembisa Hospital investigation.

"This operation is part of implementing the SIU's investigation outcomes and consequence management. We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised."

Inside the mansion, investigators conducted a thorough search and spent hours in discussions with Maumela's legal team.

Daily Maverick understands that an agreement was reached for the furniture and expensive artwork not to be removed on Thursday, but to first be documented by a curator, which would prevent Maumela from selling or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.