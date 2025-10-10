Kenya: China's Mojaev to Build Electric Vehicle Plant in Athi River

Nairobi — Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer MojaEV has unveiled plans to set up a local EV assembly and manufacturing plant in Athi River, marking a major boost to Kenya's fast-growing e-mobility sector.

The company said it is in the final stages of approvals and site preparations, with construction expected to begin in early 2026.

"This facility will be a major milestone in Kenya's journey toward clean mobility and industrial growth," said Erick Lumallas, Assistant to the CEO.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our goal is to make locally assembled EVs accessible and affordable for every Kenyan driver."

Once operational, the plant will create up to 3,500 direct jobs and thousands more indirectly across supply and logistics chains.

It will focus on producing electric taxis, motorcycles, and light commercial vehicles, targeting urban transport and delivery markets.

The Athi River facility will also serve as a regional distribution hub for Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Mauritius, Ghana, Nigeria, Botswana, and Zambia.

Kenya's electric mobility ecosystem is rapidly expanding. Data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows that registered EVs rose from 3,753 in 2023 to 5,294 in 2024, and further to 6,442 by mid-2025.

Electricity consumption under the e-mobility tariff also surged nearly 300 percent, from 1.26 GWh to 5.04 GWh in the same period.

EPRA attributes the growth to tax incentives, VAT exemptions, and a rapidly expanding charging network, now exceeding 300 stations nationwide.

Kenya's 85 percent renewable energy mix has further made EV adoption both cost-effective and sustainable.