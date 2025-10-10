Zimbabwe: Busy Signal, Chris Martin to Ignite Kadoma Music Festival

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Kadoma Music Festival with organisers promising an electrifying showcase of local and international talent at Odyssey in Kadoma.

The festival, a highlight on the entertainment calendar is expected to draw thousands of fans eager for the spills and thrills of live performances.

Jamaican dancehall and reggae stars Busy Signal and Chris Martin who arrived in the country this week said they were thrilled to be part of the line-up.

"Expect the unexpected. Zimbabwe has so much talent. I'm proud to be part of this festival and open to collaborating with local artists. We're all about positivity and love." Busy Signal told journalists

Chris Martin promised fans an unforgettable performance, adding: "I will give my all and bring that energy for everyone who supports the music. Let's meet in Kadoma."

Both artists hinted at possible partnerships with Zimbabwean musicians including signing and promoting emerging talent.

Also performing is Julian King returning home after six years abroad.

He said it was a dream come true to perform for local audiences once again.

"It's been a long journey, and coming back to share the stage with such big artists means the world to me," King said.

The line-up also features top local acts Freeman HKD, Feli Nandi, Qounfuzed and Makore who will perform alongside the visiting Jamaican stars.

Festival organisers say the event aims to promote unity through music while stimulating business growth in Kadoma.

Event organiser Prince Mharadze said the Kadoma Music Festival, which has previously hosted artists like Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi continues to grow in influence.

"This year we wanted to go bigger by bringing in Busy Signal and Chris Martin to headline the show. It's not just about music--it's about boosting the local economy and putting Kadoma on the map," he said.

The Kadoma Music Festival is expected to take place this weekend at Odyssey with crowds set to descend on the city for what promises to be one of the biggest musical events of the year.