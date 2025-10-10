Zimbabwe: 'This Is Your Last Supper, 2028 You Are Out' - Chivayo Takes Aim At Mutodi

Controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has warned out-of-favour Bikita South legislator, Energy Mutodi, that he should enjoy his last supper in Parliament, because he will ensure he does not return in 2028.

Chivayo, a business tycoon and convicted criminal, jumped to the defence of Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, after Mutodi accused him of corruption.

Last week, Mutodi requested that Parliament summons Guvamatanga to answer to corruption charges after allegations emerged that the Treasury head was demanding kickbacks worth millions of US dollars from contractors.

Mutodi alleged in Parliament that contractors were unwilling to offer government services because Guvamatanga was demanding kickbacks of between five and 10 percent, threatening to withhold payments if they refused.

Following a fierce backlash from his fellow party members, including Politburo members, Mutodi backed down and apologised for calling Guvamatanga a corrupt oligarch.

However, this was not enough to save him from being demoted from his position as chairman of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

Many critics, including lawyers such as Tendai Biti and David Coltart, condemned Mutodi's demotion as unconstitutional and a threat to Parliament's oversight role.

"The removal of Energy Mutodi as Chairman of the Budget Committee is the perfect opportunity for opposition MPs to exercise Parliamentary Privilege to speak about the allegations originally leveled by Mutodi against George Guvamatanga and by others against Kuda Tagwireyi," Coltart posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

Coltart urged opposition MPs to rise to the occasion and defend Mutodi, saying his demotion was an attack on Parliamentary privileges. Coltart believes the opposition MPs shouldn't remain silent when such a privilege is attacked before their very eyes.

"This is what parliamentary privilege is all about - it gives MPs a unique opportunity to speak on a public platform, which is recorded in Hansard and thus available to the public, on topics which other citizens cannot do without fear of defamation actions or worse.

"Until now there has generally been a deafening silence from MPs . Now is the time in #Zimbabwe for them to show their mettle and prove that the electorate was justified in placing their trust in this crop of MPs," he added.

In response, Chivayo told Coltart to recruit Mutodi into their opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, because he was no longer wanted in Zanu PF, warning that in 2028 he would make sure Mutodi does not win the Zanu PF primary elections.

"Mutorei ku CCC kana ku Zanu hatichamudi, as an honourable member trusted with the position of chairman of a portfolio committee we don't expect you speculate or conjecture in Parliament. Kana seat rake next election we will make sure anodyiwa ku ma primary," he posted on his X account Thursday.

Critics were also quick to point out that individuals like Chivayo wouldn't remain silent when their corrupt colleagues, like Guvamatanga, were under attack.

On social media, people have also suggested that Guvamatanga and Chivayo are part of the same corrupt network, and that an injury to one is an injury to all.

Many also believe that Chivayo is part of a corrupt cartel that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga referred to as "Zvigananda" - individuals who amass wealth through corruption.