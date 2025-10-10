Nigeria: Council of State Endorses 959 National Honours By Tinubu

The National Council of State has approved the National Honours Award Committee report for 2024 and 2025, endorsing 959 recipients, including eminent Nigerians, friends of Nigeria, and national heroes recognised by President Bola Tinubu.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr Emanso Umobong, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Council of State meeting on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr. Umobong explained that the report covered both the 2024/2025 national honours and special awards conferred by President Tinubu from January 2025 to date.

"The Council today approved the report of the National Honours Award Committee for the years 2024 and 2025, as well as the special awards earlier bestowed by the President between January 2025 and now," she said.

She recalled that the President had, in August 2021, approved the reconstitution of the National Honours Award Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (rtd), the Emir of Lafia and former Justice of the Supreme Court.

According to her, the committee--comprising eminent Nigerians--screened over 5,000 applications and recommended 824 persons for national honours and 135 for special presidential awards, bringing the number of honourees to 959.

"The award of titles of honour and decorations is an annual national event at which the President recognises and celebrates deserving citizens and friends of Nigeria who have distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity," Dr. Umobong said.

She added that the reconstituted committee met several times to ensure a fair, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

"In the spirit of inclusive national recognition, President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on several deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria this year," she said.

Among those honoured are Bill Gates, for his contributions to public health and humanitarian work in Nigeria; the Ogoni Nine, honoured posthumously for their environmental activism and sacrifice; and the Ogoni Four, recognised for their role in the struggle for environmental justice.

Others include Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu, veteran journalist and publisher; Professor Mahmood Yakubu, immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for his service to Nigeria's democratic process; and the Super Falcons and D'Tigress basketball team, for their achievements in sports and international representation.

Dr Umobong said the complete list of honourees would be published shortly.

"The committee has completed its work, and the Council has given its endorsement. The list of successful candidates will be made public soon," she added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is considering a proposal to strengthen police reforms by upwardly reviewing funding for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) and repealing its six-year lifespan clause to make it a permanent agency.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Police Council meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gaidam explained that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, established in 2019 by the Federal Government with a six-year renewable life span, was designed to address key gaps in police training, logistics, infrastructure, and welfare.

He said that while the Fund had recorded progress in supporting police operations and capacity building, its sunset clause had created uncertainty and hindered long-term planning.

"The sunset clause in the current Act constrains sustainable reform and long-term development of the Nigeria Police Force," the minister said. "We are therefore seeking approval to repeal and re-enact the NPTF Establishment Act 2025, remove the sunset clause, and transition the Fund into a permanent agency."

He further proposed an upward review of the statutory deduction from the Federation Account from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent, saying the increase was necessary to ensure adequate and predictable funding for ongoing police reforms.

According to him, the additional allocation will enable the NPTF to strengthen its mandate in key areas, including training and retraining police personnel, providing modern crime-fighting equipment, improving welfare packages, and investing in technology-driven policing.

He noted that the Fund was created to support the modernisation of the Nigeria Police Force through improved communication systems, surveillance tools, and emergency response capacity.

It also aims to enhance accountability, transparency, and collaboration with the private sector in addressing security challenges.

Gaidam outlined ten primary objectives of the Trust Fund, including promoting the welfare and morale of police personnel, fostering private sector engagement, improving public safety, and sustaining operations during budgetary shortfalls.

He added that the Fund's interventions had helped bridge critical funding gaps in policing but stressed that sustainable financing was essential to consolidate the gains.

"The 1 per cent allocation from the Federation Account will provide a financial buffer for critical police functions, especially during budgetary delays or constraints," he said.

The minister, therefore, urged the Federal Government to approve three key measures: repealing and re-enacting the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act, 2025, to remove the six-year limit and make it a permanent agency.

"The increase of statutory deduction from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of the Federation Account.A directive to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to incorporate the approvals into the proposed Executive Bill for onward transmission to the National Assembly."

If approved, the proposal would mark a significant step in institutionalising police reform and ensuring predictable, long-term funding for Nigeria's internal security operations.

Since its establishment in 2019, the Nigeria Police Trust Fund has supported training programmes, supplied operational vehicles and equipment, and improved the force's logistics base across several states.