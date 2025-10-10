Ethiopia: Addis Ababa to Implement New Vehicle Emission Standard

Addis Ababa — The Addis Ababa Transport Bureau is preparing to implement a National Vehicle Emission Standard to help mitigate carbon emissions in the city, according to Bureau Head Yabebal Addis.

A half-day discussion with pertinent bodies that focused on the implementation of air quality surveillance on transport infrastructure and raising awareness about the new standard was held today.

During the discussion, Yabebal stated that the Bureau is working closely with relevant stakeholders to effectively enforce the National Vehicle Emission Standard ES6725/2022 and the related Emission Controls Directive No. 1051/2017.

The Head stated that the Emission Control Directive details the responsibilities and duties of pertinent bodies, including environmental protection and health institutions, as well as vehicle associations.

He added that the National Vehicle Emission Standard and the Emission Controls Directive clearly outline the expected contributions from all parties involved in the enforcement effort.

"In the implementation of the Vehicle Emission Standards, devices would be utilized to determine whether a vehicle meets emission Standards or not. If the vehicle does not meet the standard, it will be modified in utilizing emission mitigating devices," the head underscored.

Yabebal underscored the new standard's enforcement, stating clearly that any vehicle failing to meet the Emission Standards will not be allowed to operate on the road.

He also noted complementary initiatives underway in the city, such as road infrastructure under corridor development, the adoption of electric vehicles, and the implementation of non-motorized transport.

These efforts are key components of the national goal to achieve a 68.8% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

Teferi Abegaze, an Assistant Professor at the Addis Ababa University's School of Public Health and a consultant for the Partnership for Healthy Cities, asserted that the Emission Controls Directive will play a significant role in mitigating carbon emissions.

He noted that since vehicles are among the leading causes of carbon emissions, implementing the Emission Standards are paramount to reducing air pollution.