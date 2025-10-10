Uganda Elected Onto International Organization for Standardization Council

Kigali, Rwanda — The Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Eng. James Kasigwa, has been elected as a Council member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for the period 2026 to 2028.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization that brings global experts together to agree on standards that facilitate trade and cooperation between people and companies all over the world since 1946. Currently, up to 174 national standards bodies are part of the ISO network.

The election exercise that saw Uganda prevail over Costa Rica was held during the ISO General Assembly that took place in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 9, 2025. The timing could not have been any better as Uganda celebrates 63 years of independence.

Uganda was formally nominated by Rwanda, Tanzania, Republic of Korea (south) and South Africa and endorsed as the sole candidate representing the African region during the 32nd African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) General Assembly held in June 2025.

While giving his maiden speech as a new ISO Council member, Eng. Kasigwa, extended gratitude to the Government of Uganda and pledged to ably represent and amplify the voice of developing countries in the ISO Council.

He explained that Uganda's unique perspective, derived from its position as a developing nation with a rapidly evolving and growing economy, will enrich the Council's policy and strategic deliberations and enhance the global relevance of ISO standards.

Currently, developing countries constitute up to 75% of the organization and are dismally participating in the ISO policy and technical work, which Eng. Kasigwa says jeopardizes their global relevance.

"I will ensure that we leverage our knowledge and experience in standardization to advocate for enhanced participation of members in the technical and policy work of ISO. As a Council member, my focus will be on enhancing diversity and inclusiveness in the ISO system through increased engagement of developing economies, women and the youth," he pledged.

He further indicated the rapid digital revolution presents a unique opportunity to champion the uptake of digitalization initiatives among members to bridge the existing gap between developed and developing economies.

Uganda's bid for membership in the ISO Council was premised on the conviction that standards are a silent yet critical force for sustainable Socio-economic transformation and empowerment that developing economies can leverage for growth and competitiveness in a globalized world.

Eng. Kasigwa also pledged to use his vast work experience and expertise to champion use of standards as enablers of enterprise, market access and economic development.

Kasigwa is an electrical engineer with vast work experience in the telecom industry and public policy. He previously worked closely with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as Uganda focal point person for a decade.

As a member of the ISO Council, Uganda will contribute to, Promoting the relevance and impact of ISO standards in addressing global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development and public health.