Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr Names His Drug Suppliers - Duo Denied Bail...

Two men, who were allegedly implicated to be drug suppliers by Robert Mugabe Jr, were yesterday denied bail after spending a week in custody.

Simbarashe Kaseke and Wellington Ncube appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki.

The court ruled that the two are not suitable candidates for bail and pose as flight risks if granted bail as they are facing a serious offense.

The course heard that on October 1, detectives from CID Drugs reacted to information that there was drug peddling taking place at Number 38 Boscobel Drive, Highlands Harare.

At the scene Wellington Ncube was searched and found in possession of seven sachets of indo hybrid dagga and two pink Ecstacy pills in his pockets.

Upon being questioned about the source of the drugs he implicated Simbarashe Kaseke as the owner of the drugs who is his employer. Simbarashe Kaseke was found in the house and a search was conducted on him. He was found in possession of 15 transparent sachets of Indo Hybrid dagga and four pink Ecstacy pills which were seized from his back pockets.

The seized dagga was weighed in the presence of the duo and weighed about 26 grams with a street value of US$380.

Mandirasa Chigumira prosecuted.