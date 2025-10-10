Zimbabwe: Nkulumane MP Dies in Car Accident

10 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Online

Nkulumane legislator, Honourable Desire Moyo has died.

According to Emakhandeni-Luveve legislator, Discent Collins Bajila, Hon Moyo passed away after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in an accident in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Morning Colleagues. This Morning Honourables Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele, Libion Sibanda and Desire Moyo were involved in an accident just before Shangani. They hit an elephant. Hon Moyo has been confirmed deceased and his family has been informed. Others have been rushed to hospital," said Hon Bajila.

More details to follow....

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.