Zimbabwe: Nkulumane MP Dies in Car Accident

Nkulumane legislator, Honourable Desire Moyo has died.

According to Emakhandeni-Luveve legislator, Discent Collins Bajila, Hon Moyo passed away after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in an accident in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Morning Colleagues. This Morning Honourables Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele, Libion Sibanda and Desire Moyo were involved in an accident just before Shangani. They hit an elephant. Hon Moyo has been confirmed deceased and his family has been informed. Others have been rushed to hospital," said Hon Bajila.

More details to follow....