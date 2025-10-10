Rwanda: From Banners to Reality - What Will It Take to Fix Poor Customer Service?

For many Rwandans, getting help from a service provider has become more frustrating than ever. The days when a simple phone call could connect you to a human being are quickly disappearing.

Some companies have quietly removed the option to speak with a live agent, replacing it with automated menus and chatbots that loop endlessly without resolving anything.

The result is a growing sense of detachment, with customers feeling like they are talking to machines rather than people who understand their problems.

It's a symptom of a deeper issue, one that Customer Service Week celebrations, complete with hashtags and branded T-shirts, do little to address.

Behind the campaigns and colourful smiles, many customers still feel ignored, while the people paid to serve them often feel unsupported, unmotivated, or overworked.

For businesses aiming to attract tourists, investors, and event delegates, this gap between promise and practice could carry broader economic consequences.

The cost of getting it wrong

Ignatius Kabagambe, a leading advocate for improving service culture in Rwanda, believes that businesses need a fundamental shift in mindset.

"Businesses should start seeing customer experience as an investment, not a favour," he says.

He added, "When companies understand that satisfied customers directly grow their returns and ensure sustainability, they'll naturally be more motivated to serve better."

He points to public institutions such as the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration and the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) as examples of what good service should look like.

"The RSSB has impressed me with its growing customer-centric approach," he said. "They're proactive, always trying to stay ahead of expectations rather than just reacting to complaints."

"And importantly, when things go wrong, they show humility instead of becoming defensive," he added.

Kabagambe adds that businesses can lose more than just customers when service fails. "Poor service erodes trust, reduces repeat business, and damages a company's reputation; in Rwanda's competitive sectors, this can negatively impact tourism, MICE events, and investor confidence."

For him, the key lies in empowering those who serve. "The best way to improve customer satisfaction is to empower and value employees," he adds. "Well-treated and well-trained staff will always remember that the customer is the reason they're there. When employees are served well, they serve best."

Inside the consumer complaints

According to the Rwanda Consumer Rights Protection Organisation (ADECOR), the picture is mixed.

Each year, the watchdog receives over 100 consumer complaints cutting across major sectors: telecommunications, banking, food safety, utilities, and retail.

"The most common complaints relate to poor or delayed customer service, unclear billing, substandard products, or failure to deliver purchased goods and services," says Damien Ndizeye, the organisation's executive director.

"While some cases are resolved quickly, others have to be escalated to regulators for formal investigation and enforcement," he observes.

Ndizeye notes that Rwanda has made commendable progress in developing consumer protection laws and regulatory bodies, but enforcement remains uneven.

"The mechanisms are there; however, effectiveness can vary. Some cases are resolved promptly; others face delays due to weak enforcement or limited consumer awareness. There's also a lack of strict penalties for repeat offenders."

He believes the next frontier in fixing service quality lies in coordination and transparency. "We need stronger enforcement and greater awareness," he says.

"Businesses should invest in staff training, develop clear customer service charters, and respond actively to feedback," he notes, emphasising the role of companies in raising service standards.

"Regulators should carry out regular inspections and apply penalties where necessary; and consumers must know and assert their rights," he adds, pointing to the shared responsibility in ensuring accountability.

Why employees matter

For those on the frontlines of service, the story is often one of long hours, tight schedules, and little support.

Fanny Umulisa, a waitress at a popular restaurant in Gisementi, says the work environment can make or break how staff treat customers.

"Sometimes we work many hours and from here we have to go to school," she says. "Most of us study and work, and the pressure can create tensions which translate into poor service.

This is my third place to work. The first two had harder conditions, payment came late, and they exploited the fact that since I was a student, I was desperate for the job. They never cared about staff welfare. Where I am now is much better."

Her experience echoes that of many young workers in the hospitality sector, a vital industry for Rwanda's MICE, and tourism ambitions, where service quality is often linked to working conditions rather than attitude alone.

"Even small gestures," she adds, "like recognition for a job well done or clear schedules, make a big difference in how we treat customers."

A new generation rethinking service

Haggai Mugisha, a 24-year-old hospitality graduate and entrepreneur, says poor service is not always about laziness or indifference.

"Sometimes it goes down to how staff or employees are treated," he says. "You go to a restaurant and you see from the face of the waiter or waitress that they're not happy. It's not even necessarily about pay; it's about motivation."

He contrasts that with establishments like Question Coffee, where he says the ethos is different. "You find staff giving fast service with a smile. That comes from a culture that values and trains people properly."

Mugisha is currently developing a manual to help small businesses balance service delivery with employee motivation.

"My vision is to set up my own establishment where I can put this into practice," he says.

He hopes more young entrepreneurs will follow suit, creating a new generation of hospitality and retail spaces where the customer experience is a central focus.

When companies get it right

Not every story is bleak. Some businesses are making tangible efforts to prioritise customer experience.

At the Bank of Kigali, staff are being trained continuously on how to handle clients with professionalism and empathy.

Marie-Francine Umulisa, Head of Customer Experience Management at Bank of Kigali (BK), says the bank has invested in an internal learning platform known as IGA Hub, which helps employees' access ongoing training in customer engagement and service culture.

"This ensures that every staff member is equipped to handle customer concerns with professionalism and empathy," she says.

Umulisa explains that: "It's part of our effort to build lasting trust and strong customer relationships."

Other service providers are experimenting with mystery shopper programmes and customer feedback systems to identify gaps in service before they escalate into complaints.

Experts say these initiatives are a start, but more widespread adoption is needed.

The bigger picture

Industry experts argue that Rwanda's overall service culture is evolving but slowly.

While the country has built a strong reputation for safety, cleanliness, and hospitality, the everyday service experience still varies widely across sectors.

Experts say that consistent, year-round service excellence requires more than occasional campaigns.

It demands better management practices, motivated employees, and accountability systems that reward good service and address failures.

As Kabagambe puts it, "Good service should not be an event, it should be a culture. When businesses internalise that mindset, everyone benefits, customers, staff, and the economy."

Rwanda on the global stage

Rwanda's recent hosting of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali drew thousands of visitors from around the world, showcasing the country's scenic routes and organisational capacity.

As Rwanda positions itself to attract more international events, from high-profile cycling tours to ambitions of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix - the stakes for customer service are rising.

Experts argue that delivering world-class service is no longer optional; it is essential to ensuring visitors leave with a positive impression, return in the future, and recommend Rwanda as a safe and reliable destination.

Consistent, professional service across hotels, restaurants, transport, and public facilities is now a key part of the country's competitive edge in the global event-hosting arena.

The New Times reached out to several other service providers, including MTN Rwanda and the Private Sector Federation (PSF), but had not received responses from them by press time.