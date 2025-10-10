Nigeria Mourns As 'Paragon of Integrity', Christopher Kolade, Dies At 92

Dr. Christopher Kolade, a towering figure in Nigerian public life, known for his unwavering integrity, principled leadership, and lifelong dedication to service, yesterday died at the age of 92.

A broadcaster, diplomat, educator, and business luminary, Kolade left behind a legacy that spanned decades and sectors, from guiding the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and heading Cadbury Nigeria Plc, to shaping minds in academia and representing Nigeria abroad.

Born in Erin-Oke, Osun State, in 1932, Kolade's life was defined by an enduring commitment to ethics and nation-building, and his passing marks the end of an era in Nigerian leadership.

In his tribute, President Bola Tinubu described the deceased as one of the nation's intellectual treasures and among the finest of men who was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and of unimpeachable integrity.

"I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of the inimitable Dr Christopher Kolade, a broadcaster and boardroom guru who is one of Nigeria's intellectual treasures. Dr Kolade, 92, was a custodian of our enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management. He was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School.

"He was among the finest of men. He was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity. Dr Kolade was not only a boardroom icon, serving as one-time chief executive and chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, but he was also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.

"He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria's high commissioner to the United Kingdom and director general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or public office," the President wrote in his tribute.

He recalled Kolade's many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings.

"Dr Kolade's passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity. He will remain an inspiration for us and for many generations.

" He was a representation of the true Nigerian, selfless and resilient. May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest," he added.

Also, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the death of the elder statesman and doyen of the boardroom, Kolade as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, further described the passage of the respected diplomat, teacher and veteran broadcaster as the end of an era.

He said the death of Kolade, one of Nigeria's most celebrated boardroom gurus and advocates for integrity and corporate governance, was a colossal loss to the country and an irreplaceable loss to his family, friends and associates.

Sanwo-Olu said Kolade's record of service as a celebrated teacher and broadcaster, seasoned technocrat and administrator, Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, would remain indelible for generations to come.

He said: "On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a legend and celebrated doyen of the boardroom and former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who made a positive impact during his lifetime.

"The legacy of Dr Christopher Kolade cannot be forgotten because of the remarkable impact he made during his lifetime and his extraordinary life of service to humanity, his community, the private and public sectors, locally and internationally.

"We thank God for Dr Kolade's incredible life of faith and service to humanity and our dear country. He served passionately with integrity and honour. He was indeed a blessing to his generation, and the best memory for him is for those he left behind to uphold his good virtues.

"I commiserate with his family members, friends and associates over the death of the elder statesman. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Dr Christopher Kolade and that God grants the deceased's family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

Besides, renowned Nigerian diplomat and elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, described Kolade as a star leader, recalling his many contributions to the Nigerian society,

"I have just learned of the passing of Dr Christpher Kolade. Alas the country has lost an Iroko in its limited forest of public servants with impeccable integrity and ethical leaders in its corporate world.

"Christopher Kolade was a star leader in our country's broadcasting service, a real guru in the private sector where among his other notable accomplishments he guided as the Chief Executive Officer and later as Chairman the operations of such a great company as Cadbury Nigeria Plc. Among his remarkably enduring legacies was his tenure as Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

"Christopher and I often bantered about the three weeks between his and my birthday, thereby entitling him to claim the privileges applicable to age seniority in our age-conscious society. I pray that the Almighty will grant Beatrice and the rest of his family the courage to bear the loss. And may his soul rest in perfect peace," Anyaoku stated.

Among several engagements when he was alive, in academia, Kolade lectured at several institutions, including Lagos Business School and Covenant University, mentoring generations of young leaders.

Known as "Mr. Integrity," Kolade was deeply involved in public service, chairing various national committees and promoting good governance and accountability. His passing marks the loss of one of Nigeria's most principled and respected elder statesmen.

Meanwhile, former Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed profound sadness over the news of the passing of Kolade, describing him as a distinguished elder statesman, ace broadcaster, corporate titan, diplomat, and educator.

Besides, the former governor said the late nonagenarian's life was a luminous testament of integrity, discipline, and service, stressing that his departure leaves an indelible void in our nation's moral and intellectual fabric.

"Dr. Kolade was not merely a global icon; he was a mentor, a guide, and a moral compass. I had the rare privilege of enjoying a close relationship with him, and his humility, grace, and class were a constant source of inspiration to me.

"From pioneering Nigeria's broadcast landscape, to leading Cadbury Nigeria Plc with excellence, and representing our country with distinction as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, his life was consistently marked by sagacity, ethical rigor, and an unwavering devotion to public good.

"Despite his towering achievements, Dr. Kolade remained approachable, compassionate, and deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders. His work in education, particularly at the Lagos Business School and the Pan-Atlantic University, transformed minds and instilled enduring values of integrity and service that will continue to shape our society for generations.

"Anchored in faith, devoted to family, and guided by humility, he embodied the highest ideals of character, leadership, and humanity," Obaseki said.

He extended his condolences to Kolade's wife, Beatrice, their children, and the entire Kolade family, pointing that he shared in their grief, even as he celebrated a life so nobly lived, one whose legacy will remain a guiding light for Nigeria and beyond.

In the same vein, the Board, Management, and Staff of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, has mourned the passing of CON, describing him as a veteran broadcaster, respected diplomat, business icon, and one of Nigeria's most distinguished statesmen.

"Dr. Kolade served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SystemSpecs for many years, during which he provided visionary leadership, moral guidance, and unwavering commitment to the company's growth and corporate ethos. Under his chairmanship, SystemSpecs evolved from a pioneering Nigerian software firm into one of Africa's most respected technology powerhouses, powering transformative financial and human capital management solutions across the public and private sectors," a statement by the firm said.

Commiserating with the family and the entire nation, Dr. John Obaro, Founder and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings, expressed that Kolade embodied everything noble about leadership: integrity, service, and excellence.

" His presence inspired discipline and purpose, and his counsel guided us through defining moments in our history. We are deeply grateful for the honour of having shared in his remarkable life and legacy," he added.

Even after stepping down as Chairman in 2022, the statement said he continued to serve as a trusted adviser and friend to the SystemSpecs family, remaining passionate about the role of indigenous innovation in Nigeria's transformation.

Beyond his corporate stewardship, Kolade, the company said, was celebrated nationally and internationally for his contributions to public service, education, and nation-building, including his service as Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and his leadership roles in the Nigerian Institute of Management, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and numerous civic and faith-based institutions.

"As SystemSpecs reflects on his years of service and mentorship, the company extends heartfelt condolences to the Kolade family, friends, and associates, and joins the nation in celebrating a life of purpose, integrity, and distinction," the condolence message read.