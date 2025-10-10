Zimbabwe: Man (46) Sentenced to Life Imprisonment Over Girlfriend's Brutal Murder

A GOKWE man, Edviva Muchena, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend, Sambulelo Letha.

The court heard that on August 1, 2025, Muchena (46) confronted Letha as she returned home and insisted on discussing personal matters in private. During the confrontation, he stabbed her several times in the neck with an Okapi knife, killing her instantly.

"Community members raised the alarm after the victim failed to arrive home," said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) in a statement.

"Police from ZRP Gokwe attended the scene, recovering the deceased's body and the murder weapon."

A post-mortem conducted at United Bulawayo Hospitals confirmed that Letha died from acute cardiorespiratory failure, hemorrhagic shock, and lacerated neck vessels.

The court described the attack as "brutal, premeditated, and senseless," noting that Muchena had targeted a vulnerable victim.

In handing down the life sentence, the judge said that the punishment reflected society's strong condemnation of gender-based violence (GBV) and underscored "the sanctity of human life."

The judge said violence, especially GBV, has no place in our communities.