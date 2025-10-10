Zimbabwe: Government Gives a Nod to Catholic Book for Educational Use

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) will soon incorporate a Roman Catholic history book into the school curriculum as part of the heritage-based education programme.

This was revealed by the MoPSE's Torerayi Moyo, at the launch of the book titled "How Beautiful The Feet That Bring Good News" at Dominican Convent in Harare recently, where he was the guest of honour.

"I am going to assign my chief director in charge of the Curriculum Development Unit to read the book so that we may consider to include it amongst the books that we are going to approve as we implement the heritage based curriculum," said Moyo.

The book was authored by Ferrera Weinzierl and traces the history of the Dominican Sisters in Zimbabwe and their impact on the education and health systems.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It recounts more than 100 years of work that the church has done in establishing schools and in nurturing prolific figures such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Kirsty Coventry.

Monica Nyachowe, head of the Dominican schools, hailed the move by government to include the book as part of the education ecosystem.

"We are excited and honoured to know that the book is one of the selected texts that can be used in the schools because anyone who wants to understand the education of Zimbabwe, you cannot run away from the fact that the Dominican Missionary Sisters made an impact and contributed greatly to the well-being of the education that we have today.

"Our contribution as Dominican Missionary Sisters cannot be taken away by anything. We will be very honoured if this book can be taken in as part of our curriculum and can be used in our schools," said Nyachowe.