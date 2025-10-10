South Africa: Media Statement - Cross Subsidisation of the City of Johannesburg Entities Should Not Lead to Underfunding of Johannesburg Water

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation has called for an urgent review of the financial management model used by the City of Johannesburg, citing its detrimental impact on critical service delivery entities such as Johannesburg Water.

The committee, currently conducting an oversight programme in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, engaged with both the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water yesterday to assess the state of water and sanitation services in the City.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Leon Basson, expressed concern that although Johannesburg Water appears to have sufficient funds on paper, those funds are not readily accessible, making it difficult for the entity to pay contractors and implement much-needed infrastructure projects.

"The City's financial model is practically restricting Johannesburg Water from executing its mandate effectively. Infrastructure development and maintenance are being delayed, despite the theoretical availability of funds," said Mr Basson.

The committee reiterated the urgent need to ring-fence capital expenditure for Johannesburg Water and it called for the acceleration of the implementation of the Trading Services Reforms. It also welcomed the City's intention to heed the Auditor-General's (AG's) call for greater financial transparency and highlighted the need for openness in the movement and allocation of funds.

To gain a deeper understanding of the current financial framework, the committee resolved to invite the National Treasury and the Office of the AG for further engagements.

While the City has presented short-,medium and long-term plans to address water infrastructure challenges, the committee warned that these projects may fail without the availability of an adequate budget allocation.

Mr Basson stressed: "The resolution of non-revenue water, the maintenance of aging infrastructure, and the adoption of new technologies require substantial and sustained investment. Quality water and sanitation services are non-negotiable for the socio-economic wellbeing of the City."

Despite these concerns, the committee welcomed progress at key infrastructure sites. The Brixton Reservoir project is now 95% complete and on track to be delivered within budget. Once operational, it will significantly boost water access for residents.

The City's investment in water trucks was applauded as a necessary intervention to ensure water access and combat the water mafia. The delivery of 20 trucks, with another 20 planned, is a step in the right direction.

During a visit to the Acid Mine Drainage Plant in Germiston, the committee praised the work being done to treat and reuse water. It emphasised the responsibility of mining houses to contribute to the funding of such plants to mitigate the environmental impacts of their operations.

The committee will conclude its week-long oversight programme today with an engagement with Rand Water and inspections of further infrastructure projects across the City.

Details of the visit

Date: Friday, 10 October 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant