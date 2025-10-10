South Africa: Media Statement - Prevalence of Contraband in St Albans Concerns Committee On Correctional Services

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services expressed a concern over the alleged tolerance on the practice of smuggling contraband into prison in St Albans correctional facility and called for its stoppage.

The committee visited St Albans correctional facility in Gqeberha today as part of its week-long oversight visit to correctional facilities in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Kgomotso Ramolobeng, said members of the committee were alarmed by what they heard regarding contraband at St Albans correctional facility.

She said: "This situation of having things inside prisons that should not be there points to deficiencies in the security system. The prevalence of contraband simply means there are people in the system who work with inmates and those outside. Such a situation can be dangerous to the offenders in custody and civilians too."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said although the committee is still going to get answers on the matter "but it seems a tolerable culture given the prevalence and the quantities of contraband". The committee was informed that a number of contraband was found in cells this month including 451 mandrax, 316 mobile phones, and over R5000 worth of cash.

Ms Ramolobeng said the prison was doing very well on the skills workshops and participation from offenders. "The perennial challenge in the Eastern Cape correctional centres seems to centre around kitchens and compliance. The work to get kitchens compliant should not wait a day and should be attended to," emphasised Ms Ramolobeng.

The committee will conclude its oversight programme tomorrow in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape where it will visit Oudtshoorn Correctional facility.