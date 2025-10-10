Uganda: It Won't Be Business-As-Usual, Says New Igg Naluzze

The new Inspector General of Government (IGG), Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala, has pledged to revamp the IGG office and take decisive action against public servants involved in corruption.

Speaking to the media for the first time since her appointment, Justice Naluzze warned that "it's not going to be the same business as usual" and urged public officials to brace themselves for increased scrutiny and prosecutions.

"I commit to bring change in my office and all public servants should brace themselves because I have a lot in stock to do with prosecution," Ms Naluzze said.

Her remarks come at a time when Uganda continues to face significant losses from corruption. According to the 2024 IGG report, nearly Shs9.9 trillion is lost annually through embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Justice Naluzze, a former High Court judge with experience in criminal prosecution and the judiciary, replaces Beti Olive Kamya, whose contract expired earlier this year.

She has built a reputation for diligence and precision during her tenure at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and in her judicial service.

Ms Naluzze's bold stance, however, has drawn cautious reactions. Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, a member of the parliamentary appointments committee, expressed skepticism over her ability to carry out reforms without facing obstacles.

"Don't expect her to perform any miracle because she may end up frustrated like Justice Irine Mulyagonjja. The morale fibre has been eaten. She should take decisive action against civil servants who embezzle resources and confiscate their properties," Ssenyonyi said.

Justice Naluzze's appointment was vetted and approved by the parliamentary appointments committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

She takes over at a critical moment when public confidence in government accountability is under scrutiny, signaling the start of a potentially transformative era for Uganda's anti-corruption efforts.