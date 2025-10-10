Uganda: Kariisa Salutes Next Media Viewers and Partners During Customer Service Week

Next Media Group Chief Executive Officer Kin Kariisa has expressed appreciation to the company's audiences and partners as the organisation joins the rest of the world in celebrating Customer Service Week.

In a personal message, Kariisa said the story of Next Media is deeply intertwined with that of its viewers and partners.

"Every day, I am reminded that our story at Next Media is greatly tied to yours. You invite us into your homes, your offices, and your daily lives, trusting us to inform, entertain, and inspire. That trust is everything," he said.

Customer Service Week, celebrated globally every first full week of October, recognises the importance of customer service and the people who support customers daily. In Uganda, many companies use the week to appreciate clients, reward loyal customers, and evaluate service improvements.

This year's theme focuses on strengthening connections between organisations and their customers--an ideal Kariisa said reflects the heart of Next Media's mission.

"As we mark Customer Service Week, I write to you personally to say thank you," he added. "Thank you for watching NBS TV and Sanyuka. Thank you for listening to Next Radio and following NBS Sport. Thank you for engaging with us on Salam, AfroMobile, Nile Post, and every one of our brands."

He also extended his appreciation to advertisers and partners who continue to trust the media group with their brands.

"Thank you for advertising with us, for partnering with us, and for believing that media can transform Uganda for the better," Kariisa said.

Next Media, which began as a single TV station, has since evolved into a family of brands reaching millions of Ugandans every day.

"Because of your continued belief in us, we have grown from one station into a family of brands reaching millions every single day, all built on one purpose: to Inform to Transform," Kariisa noted.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to quality journalism and continued innovation.

"You are the reason we do what we do. As we look ahead, our promise remains to keep telling the stories that matter, to innovate for your benefit, and to keep raising the standard of Ugandan media," he said.

For Next Media, Customer Service Week serves as a reminder that the trust and loyalty of its audience fuel its purpose of informing and transforming society.

Over the years, the company has grown into Uganda's leading multimedia conglomerate--informing, educating, and entertaining audiences through credible and impactful storytelling.

The Next Media family includes NBS Television and Nile Post for trusted news and current affairs, NXT Radio--Uganda's first audiovisual radio station--Sanyuka TV for local entertainment and sports, and NBS Sport, Next Com, and Next Productions, which extend the company's reach into marketing and production.

Through creativity, teamwork, and a customer-first mindset, Next Media continues to drive digital transformation and media excellence in Uganda.