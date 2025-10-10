Uganda Showcases Economic Potential At National Day Celebration in Osaka

Uganda marked its National Day at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka Kansai, Japan, on October 8 with a vibrant celebration presided over by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The event brought together Japanese officials, business leaders, diplomats, and members of the public to spotlight Uganda as a premier investment destination.

Representing the Government of Japan was Mr Yoshitaka Ito, the Minister overseeing the World Expo 2025.

In her keynote address, Prime Minister Nabbanja extended warm greetings from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the people of Uganda, expressing gratitude for Japan's hospitality during the six-month-long Expo, which concludes on October 13.

Highlighting the Expo's sub-theme, "Empowering Lives," the Prime Minister underscored Uganda's commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens, particularly the youth.

She also detailed tangible outcomes from the Uganda-Japan economic partnership.

These include: Selamat N. Vanilla Co. Limited partnering with Uganda's Gourmet Gardens to add value to vanilla exports; Gorilla Highlands Coffee establishing a direct market presence in Japan; Africa Runners Company promoting Ugandan tourism in the Japanese market; the upcoming establishment of a Skeepon fertiliser factory by Japan's AC-Planta in Uganda; and Saraya Company exploring production of nutritious foods from Ugandan matooke for Japan.

Prime Minister Nabbanja invited more Japanese investors to explore Uganda's compelling opportunities, citing the country's peace and stability, rapid economic growth, and strategic location as a gateway to African markets.

She emphasized Uganda's Tenfold Growth Strategy, which aims to expand the economy to $500 billion by 2040, and highlighted priority sectors including agro-industrialization, tourism development, mineral development, oil and gas, and science, technology, and innovation.

The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance by the Ndere Troupe, receiving enthusiastic applause from attendees.

The Prime Minister closed her address with a warm message in Japanese: "Minna-san, Uganda e yōkoso!" -- "Everyone, welcome to Uganda!"

The Uganda National Day at Expo 2025 underscored the strengthening bilateral relationship between Uganda and Japan, signaling potential for increased trade, investment, and shared prosperity in the coming years.