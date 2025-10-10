Uganda: Polic Hunt Land Broker Muhammad Kamoga Over Fraud, Forgery

Police have said they are currently hunting land broker, Muhammad Kamoga who is wanted for a series of forgery , uttering false documents and obtaining registration by false pretences.

In a statement on Friday morning, police said Kamoga, 40, is facing 14 counts before the Chief Magistrate's Court of Entebbe under Criminal Case No. ENT-00-CR-CO-0836-2023, which include nine counts of forgery, three counts of uttering false documents, and two counts of obtaining registration by false pretence, all contrary to the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

Which saw the court issue an arrest warrant against him

It is alleged that between February and May 2021, while at the Wakiso Lands Office in Busiro, the suspect forged transfer forms and a practicing certificate for advocates, which he later used to fraudulently obtain registration of land in Busiro Block 435, among other plots.

"A warrant of arrest has been issued by His Worship Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime, Senior Magistrate Grade I, directing that the suspect be apprehended and produced before court to answer the charges," Police said in the statement.

Police appealed to Kamoga to report to the nearest police station or appear before the Chief Magistrate's Court of Entebbe immediately to avoid further inconvenience.

"We also urge members of the public who may have information on his whereabouts to share it confidentially with the nearest police station or call our toll-free lines."

"The Uganda Police Force remains committed to ensuring that all persons involved in acts of forgery, fraud, and land-related crime are brought to justice."