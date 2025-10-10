Uganda: Police Officer Assaulted, Robbed During Nup Rally in Mubende

The territorial police in Mubende District have launched investigations into a violent robbery incident that occurred on October 7, 2024, at Kyegulusu Playground, where a police officer was reportedly attacked and robbed during a National Unity Platform (NUP) campaign rally.

According to police spokesperson for the Wamala Region, SP Racheal Kawala, the incident took place at around 5:30 pm in Kyegulusu Cell, South Division, Mubende Municipality.

The victim, a police officer lawfully deployed to provide security at the rally, was assaulted by a group of individuals believed to be NUP supporters.

"Preliminary findings indicate that our officer, who was on lawful duty, was attacked and robbed by a group of supporters known by face," SP Kawala confirmed.

"They took off with his mobile phone a Tecno Camon 16 Premier and an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving him unconscious."

The injured officer was later rescued by colleagues and rushed to Alpha Medical Center for emergency treatment. His condition was reported as stable by the time of the police statement.

A case of robbery has since been registered at Mubende Central Police Station, and one suspect has already been arrested to assist with investigations. Police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining culprits who are currently on the run.

"We have one suspect in custody to help with our inquiries," Kawala added. "Our teams are working around the clock to identify and bring to book all those involved."

SP Kawala condemned the attack, describing it as an act of lawlessness that undermines peaceful political participation.

"We strongly condemn any form of violence, especially against officers who are carrying out their lawful duties," Kawala stated. "The police's role is to maintain law and order and to ensure the safety of all stakeholders before, during, and after the election period."

She further appealed to political actors and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and respect the law, emphasising that security forces are neutral and focused on ensuring public safety for everyone, regardless of their political affiliation.

"We urge all political parties and their supporters to remain calm, avoid confrontations, and cooperate with security agencies," Kawala said. "Violence has no place in our democratic process."

The incident has sparked renewed calls for tolerance and respect during the ongoing campaign season, with police reiterating their commitment to protecting both political candidates and the public throughout the electoral period.