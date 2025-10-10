Uganda: Condom Shortage Hits Ibanda

Health authorities in Ibanda District have urged residents to buy condoms from private clinics as public health facilities struggle with an acute shortage of free supplies.

The shortage, ongoing for several months, raises concerns about a potential increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV/Aids, and unplanned pregnancies.

Vincent Mugisha, the district's Condom Focal Person, said nearly all public facilities are out of stock.

"We are currently facing an acute shortage of condoms in all our public health facilities," he said.

"The health department is doing everything possible to manage the situation, but we urge residents to buy condoms from private clinics and pharmacies as a temporary measure."

Mugisha attributed the shortage to the withdrawal of support by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a key partner in Uganda's condom distribution program.

Since USAID ended its support, the Ministry of Health has struggled to maintain regular supplies, affecting health facilities as well as social venues like bars and lodges that provide free condoms.

Uganda has been grappling with a worsening condom shortage since early 2024, exacerbated by high import inspection fees and reduced donor support.

Public condom dispensers in several districts, including Ibanda, now stand empty, leaving sexually active individuals with limited access to protection.

"This is a serious public health concern," Mugisha warned. "We call upon the government and partners to urgently intervene before we start seeing an increase in new infections and unplanned pregnancies."

In private outlets, condoms are selling at between Shs1,500 and Shs20,000 depending on brand and quantity. Popular brands like Kiss and Moods are widely available, typically costing around Shs2,000.

Despite the challenges, health officials remain hopeful that the Ministry of Health will resolve the crisis and restore free condom distribution nationwide.

"We are hopeful that the government will find a sustainable solution," Mugisha said. "In the meantime, we urge everyone to act responsibly and continue practicing safe sex."