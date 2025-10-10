Tanzania: Mwinyi Urges Citizens to Embrace Peaceful Politics

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR CCM presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi has urged Tanzanians to reject politicians who undermine peace, stressing that unity and stability are the cornerstones of national development.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Likoni grounds in Kojani, North Pemba on Tuesday, Dr Mwinyi said that leaders who fail to champion peace have no genuine commitment to the country's progress.

"Our country's development depends on peace and unity. Leaders who do not preach peace lack good intentions for our future," he said.

He reaffirmed CCM's unwavering commitment to safeguarding national harmony and called on citizens to support peaceful elections and leadership.

Dr Mwinyi unveiled plans to construct 29 multistorey schools across Unguja and Pemba. This initiative aims to eliminate the doubleshift system, ensuring that all students attend morning sessions only.

"These schools will be equipped with modern teaching and learning materials to improve academic performance and we are already seeing positive results," he said.

In healthcare, Dr Mwinyi officially handed over a new ambulance boat to serve Kojani Island.

He announced that the government is constructing a district-level hospital and is exploring the construction of a jetty or modification of the shoreline to ensure 24-hours docking access for emergency services.

"We are committed to improving healthcare in every corner of Zanzibar. The ambulance boat and upcoming jetty will ensure emergency services reach remote communities like Kojani around the clock," he stated.

Addressing persistent transport challenges, Dr Mwinyi revealed that the government had procured two high-speed passenger boats to boost connectivity between Tanga, Pemba and Unguja. He added that the refurbished MV Mapinduzi-Two ferry will soon resume operations, easing inter-island travel.

In response to community requests, the president pledged to construct a sports ground in Kojani to nurture young talent and promote physical development.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic empowerment, particularly for youth and small-scale entrepreneurs, through continued access to interest-free loans and equipment to boost livelihoods.

"We are investing in our young people. Whether in sports, entrepreneurship or education, they are our future," he said.

Kojani residents praised Dr Mwinyi for his focus on equitable development, citing improvements in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

In a show of growing support, 500 members of ACTWazalendo defected to CCM during the rally, expressing satisfaction with the ruling party's track record.

Dr Mwinyi appealed to voters for a renewed mandate in the upcoming 29 October General Election, promising to build on existing progress.

"Elect me again with confidence so we can achieve even greater things together," he urged.

Dr Mwinyi urged citizens to maintain peace and unity during and after the election period.

"Let us all be good citizens and protect our peace so that our country continues to move forward," he said, also rallying support for Union presidential candidate Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

CCM Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Dr Mohammed Said Mohammed, commended the visible transformation of Kojani, highlighting substantial investments in education, infrastructure and fisheries.

"Kojani of yesterday is not the same as today. Dr Mwinyi is not a showman; he is a truthful leader, a doctor of both development and humanity," he said.

Community leaders Khamis Said Makame and Issa Mjaka Haji thanked Dr Mwinyi for delivering on his promises and prayed for his re-election.