Tanzania: Simba, JKT in Women Community Shield Final

Dar es Salaam — SIMBA Queens and JKT Queens have set up a mouth-watering final clash in the Women's Community Shield, after winning their respective semi-final encounters played yesterday at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Simba Queens booked their spot with a commanding 2-0 victory over Mashujaa Queens in a match that kicked off at 1 p.m.

The goals came from Asha Omary in the 32nd minute and Aisha Mnunka, who sealed the win with a fine strike in the 84th minute.

The Reds were dominant throughout, displaying composure and tactical discipline that left their opponents chasing shadows.

In the day's second semifinal, JKT Queens triumphed 6-5 out of seven penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw in regulation time against Yanga Princess.

JKT's first-half lead came through Winfrida Gerald in the 32nd minute, but Yanga hit back just before the break with a welltaken goal from Rwandan forward, Jeanine Mukandayisenga in the 45th minute.

The game's turning point arrived in the 68th minute when a Yanga player was shown a red card, leaving the side a player short.

The sending-off gave JKT a numerical advantage, and they pressed relentlessly through Winfrida Maximilian, who led a wave of attacks in search for a winner.

Sensing the opportunity, JKT head coach Kessy Juma made two attacking substitutions, introducing Alia Salumu and Esther Banza for Sarah Joel to inject fresh energy into the forward line. Despite their pressure, Yanga held on to force a penalty shootout.

In the ensuing shootout, JKT held their nerve, converting six of their seven penalties, while Yanga managed to score five. The victory confirmed JKT's place in the final alongside fierce rivals Simba Queens.

The much-anticipated final will rekindle one of the most competitive rivalries in Tanzanian women's football.

Last season, the two sides finished level on 47 points in the Tanzania Women's Premier League, with JKT Queens clinching the title on goal difference.

JKT netted 67 goals compared to Simba's 47, a margin that ultimately decided the championship.

Meanwhile, Yanga Princess finished third with 39 points, while Mashujaa Queens came fourth with 31.

As the stage is set for the final showdown, fans can expect another high-octane battle between the country's two top women's football powerhouses.