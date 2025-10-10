Tanzania: Chaumma Candidate Pledges Quality Health, Education Services in Kibaha

10 October 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama

Coast Region — CHAMA Cha Ukombozi wa Umma (CHAUMMA) Parliamentary Candidate for Kibaha Town Constituency in Coast Region, Ms Khadija Rungwe has pledged to prioritise quality medical services for residents if elected in the upcoming General Election this October.

Addressing a campaign rally at Misugusugu Ward, Ms Rungwe described herself as a strong and capable leader ready to implement her party's manifesto, which focuses on improving healthcare services.

"I am well aware of the challenges facing pregnant women in this area. I will ensure that all expectant mothers in this constituency have access to quality and affordable medical services, free of charge," she said.

On the education front, Ms Rungwe promised that CHAUMMA will introduce special strategies to ensure that all students in the area can complete their studies without obstacles.

"Too many students fail to finish their education each year in this area. Our manifesto clearly states that education is a right for every child, and we are committed to transforming the lives of all children through our policies," she added.

She further noted that CHAUMMA will provide better incentives for teachers from preprimary to secondary levels, expand the number of schools nationwide and develop high-quality school infrastructure, including additional classrooms and teachers' housing, to create a conducive learning environment for students.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.